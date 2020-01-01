

Artifact-Centric Knowledge Sharing

How can we increase the efficiency and completeness of knowledge-sharing around highly complex technical artifacts such as airplanes and oil refineries? The sheer scale of the knowledge to share overwhelms conventional (keyword-based) search schemes, resulting in low retrieval precision and accuracy, and thus poor knowledge sharing, missed opportunities for improvement, and even unaddressed safety problems.This project explores how the knowledge about a complex artifact can be indexed as semi-formal models attached to digital descriptions of the artifact itself. Documents with knowledge about a turbine blade can, for example, be hotlinked to the part of the CAD model that represents that blade. Or they can be hotlinked to elements in thewhich describes how the turbine works. This project has developed semi-formal rationale capture languages, intuitive user interfaces to enter the knowledge, and search tools to help people find relevant knowledge.Siemens, British Petroleum, US Army Research Lab, Boeing